iStock(ATLANTA) — A small plane crashed into an apartment complex in Georgia on Wednesday, officials said.

The aircraft, a Piper PA-28, crashed not long after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport around 10:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The apartment complex was located on Oakawana Drive in Dekalb County, located 10 miles northeast of Atlanta, the statement read.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the apartment complex or how many people were aboard the plane.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

