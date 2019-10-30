TYLER — An East Texan pilot is being recognized nationally. According to our news partner KETK, Lauren Sutherland, a pilot for CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital will be celebrated as the “Flight for Life” Pilot of the Year. Every year, the National EMS Pilot’s Association designates one pilot from crew nominees that represent their organization. Sutherland says she feels blessed to even be a pilot and this reminds her that she’s making a difference. Sutherland will be appreciated next week at the Air Medical Transport Conference in Atlanta. She says her nomination proves her team trusts her and that’s all she could ever ask for.