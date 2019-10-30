TYLER — With the holiday season quickly approaching, patrons will notice several improvements coming to Broadway Square Mall. According to our news partner KETK, the mall has been the sight of much construction, including a new Dick’s Sporting Goods. It is expected to open in the Spring of 2020. A new Longhorn Steakhouse off of the Broadway entrance is nearing the final stages of completion. Officials hope it’s completion will be in time for the Christmas rush.

Boba Loompia and the Children’s Play Area is already open. Broadway Square Mall officials say that the changes will continue into the early spring. South of the new Dicks building will bring in a variety of new tenants coming in March and April. New tenants will be announced in the near future. The mall will have extended hours and additional hiring for black Friday.