KILGORE — Kilgore police have identified a body discovered this past weekend as Larry Wheeler. According to our news partner KETK, Wheeler had been unaccounted for since October 18. Authorities say that two young men found the body Saturday afternoon. Investigators determined Wheeler had been dead for an extended period of time. Wheeler, 63, had a personal ID found on his body. Death could not be determined because his body “had been exposed to the elements.” The body has been sent to Southwestern Forensics in Dallas so that an autopsy could be performed. Wheeler will also be examined by an anthropologist.