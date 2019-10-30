HARRISON COUNTY — A traffic violation in Harrison County on Tueday afternoon lead to a large detection. According to our news partner KETK, a Harrison County K-9 officer uncovered nearly 400 pounds of marijuana in a semi-trailer. K-9 Hank and his handler were called to the scene after the semi-trailer driven by Brandon Beck, of Chicago was pulled over for a traffic violation. Deputies were skeptical of Beck’s story and decided it needed “further investigating.”

Hank discovered the drugs that were wrapped into 15 bundles. The 33-year-old Beck was charged with Possession of Marijuana between 50 to 2,000 pounds, a second-degree felony and faces up to 20 years in prison. Hank was imported from Poland and trained in Little Rock. He was purchased by the Sheriff’s Office with funds raised specifically for purchasing K-9s.