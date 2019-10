LONGVIEW — US News & World Report released its annual ratings of the best nursing homes in the country on Tuesday. According to the outlet, there are 69 communities in Texas that earned a “High Performing” designation for 2019-20, and 2 of them are in Longview, and 1 is in Tyler. Buckner Westminster Place and Summer Meadows of Longview and The Center at Grande in Tyler, all made the list as high performing in short-term rehabilitation.