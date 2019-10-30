Bengals’ A.J. Green: Sign me or ‘let me go’

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2019 at 1:36 pm

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(CINCINNATI) -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green isn't interested in signing a short-term contract extension with his current team, he said on Wednesday.

"I'm not into a one-year," he told reporters. "Give me a long-term [contract] or just let me go."

The 32-year-old has not played this season after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason. He is currently in the final year of a four-year contract worth $60 million.

But Green participated in team drills this week for the first time since suffering the injury in July.

At 0-8, Cincinnati decided not to trade any of their star players at Tuesday's trade deadline. They did, however, announce the decision to bench quarterback Andy Dalton for rookie Ryan Finley.

"I'm not going to be a guy that says 'Oh, I want to get traded,'" Green added. "Like, I'm genuinely happy here. We might not win, but I'm happy here."

"But at the end of the day, this is a business. I know my worth and I know what I bring to this team."

And if health is a concern for the team when it comes to a long-term deal, Green says "If they're concerned about that, they don't need to sign me. It's whatever. If they're concerned about me not being able to play 16, then take the risk not signing me and not [placing the Franchise Tag on] me. We'll go from there."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back