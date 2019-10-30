LONGVIEW — Longview Police say that just before 4 p.m. a shooting victim was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. The victim says he went to the park on El Paso Street after a friend was not home. The suspect was identified as 23 year-old Laderrion Negio Brooks of Longview, allegedly shot the victim. A friend was able to drag him into the car and transport him to the hospital. Police located Brooks later in the evening and he was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and transported to the Gregg County Jail without incident.