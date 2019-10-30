SAN ANTONIO (ABC) — The dog who helped take down Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi is being hailed as a hero, but it’s just one of many MWDs — that’s “Military Working Dogs” — raised by specialized units of the armed forces. At Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, the Air Force’s 341st Training Squadron raises 300 pups each year and takes them through their very own version of boot camp. The graduates go on to be war dogs like the hero who helped in the raid on the ISIS leader in Syria this week — and Cairo, the Belgian Malinois who served in the 2011 raid in Pakistan on Osama bin Laden.