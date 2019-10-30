Today is Wednesday October 30, 2019
Trump tweets fake image of him putting medal around dog from al-Baghdadi raid

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2019 at 2:35 pm
ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted a fake image showing him putting a medal with a paw print around the neck of a dog used by U.S. special operations forces in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.

The president shared the altered image, which The Daily Wire tweeted the day before, after first revealing a declassified photo of the Belgian Malinois on Monday.

Trump on Sunday called the dog, which was injured in the weekend raid that killed al-Baghdadi, “a beautiful dog, a talented dog.”

Officials have not released the dog’s name for security reasons.

Trump tweeted the edited image on Wednesday, a few hours before he was scheduled to place the Medal of Honor around the neck of a Green Beret.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

