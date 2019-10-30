TYLER — Farm Service Agency is now accepting applications for emergency farm loans due to damages and losses caused by drought occurring on October 1, 2019 and continuing in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Smith and Van Zandt Counties. Additional information regarding Disaster Assistance Programs may be found online at http://disaster.fsa.usda.go. The deadline for applications is June 15, 2020, but often a backlog happens and causes delays, so farmers are encouraged to apply right away.

Farmers who have lost 30% of their production or any physical loss due to the disaster are generally eligible for the emergency loans. The FSA office is located in Tyler, on Republic Drive. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can contact them at (903) 405-5676.