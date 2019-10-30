Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announces no more political ads on platform

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2019 at 3:19 pm

RomanOkopny/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Twitter will no longer allow political advertising on their platform, co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Wednesday.



"We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," Dorsey tweeted, along with a number of additional tweets explaining the reasons why.



