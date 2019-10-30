ABC News(NEW YORK) — In order to redirect resources to Iowa, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., plans to slash her staff based in her headquarters, relocate others and give her consultants a pay cut.

In a memo to staff, provided to ABC news by the campaign, Harris’ campaign manager said they are implementing an “organizational realignment to go all-in on Iowa.”

The first step includes reducing their headquarters staff. Campaign manager Juan Rodriguez said he will take a pay cut along with all the other consultants and that they intend to “trim and renegotiate contracts.”

In the next few weeks, Rodriguez said they’ll also be moving staff from other primary states, including New Hampshire, Nevada and California to Iowa. South Carolina will not be one of the states affected.

According to the memo, the motivation for the cuts is to allocate a seven-figure media buy in the weeks before the Iowa caucus.

Iowa is a state that Harris has spent more time in than any other candidate in the month of October. According to her campaign manager, she will continue to spend a substantial portion of November in the state, including Thanksgiving.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

