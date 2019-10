HOUSTON (AP) – A federal agency says a Houston-area petrochemical storage facility that burned in March didn’t have an alert system to warn of leaks. U.S. Chemical Safety Board said Wednesday that the fire originated at one storage tank where butane and Naphtha are mixed. The fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company facility in Deer Park began March 17. The agency says workers were unaware the tank was leaking because there’s no detection system that would sound alarms.