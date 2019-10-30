Today is Wednesday October 30, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

“When can you start?” Chinese food chain P.F. Chang’s takes Bill Murray up on his job application

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2019 at 4:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ABC/Giovanni Rufino(LOS ANGELES) — Bill Murray is notoriously hard to get a hold of, so P.F. Chang’s took to Twitter to tell the world them they want him working there, pronto.

On an October 15 installment of Amy Schumer’s 3 Girls 1 Keith podcast, the mercurial Murray professed his love for the Chinese food franchise eatery, and even admitted, “I did fill out an application at the Atlanta airport [location] because I think that’s one of the great places.”

That’s all P.F. Chang’s needed to hear: since the 69 year-old isn’t on social media, the restaurant chain’s official Twitter account posted their reply: “Bill, you’re hired! When can you start?”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“When can you start?” Chinese food chain P.F. Chang’s takes Bill Murray up on his job application

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2019 at 4:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ABC/Giovanni Rufino(LOS ANGELES) — Bill Murray is notoriously hard to get a hold of, so P.F. Chang’s took to Twitter to tell the world them they want him working there, pronto.

On an October 15 installment of Amy Schumer’s 3 Girls 1 Keith podcast, the mercurial Murray professed his love for the Chinese food franchise eatery, and even admitted, “I did fill out an application at the Atlanta airport [location] because I think that’s one of the great places.”

That’s all P.F. Chang’s needed to hear: since the 69 year-old isn’t on social media, the restaurant chain’s official Twitter account posted their reply: “Bill, you’re hired! When can you start?”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement