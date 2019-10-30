Today is Wednesday October 30, 2019
RBC Pro Challenge at Tyler Athletic and Swim Club Continues

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2019 at 4:42 pm
TYLER — Tuesday brought Day 2 of the RBC Pro Challenge at Tyler Athletic and Swim Club. The Tennis was terrific, but the day belonged to John Peterson, literally. The City of Tyler honored the Tyler tennis legend. Coach Peterson was at the helm of the Tyler Junior College tennis program for over 2 decades, bringing national attention and top players from across the world to Tyler. His teams captured 25 national championships in 24 years. The day also included 110 students from Tyler who took part in the festive day. The tournament continues through the week.

