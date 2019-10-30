Josh Hamilton arrested, accused of abusing daughter

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2019 at 5:29 pm

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Former Major League Baseball All-Star Josh Hamilton was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of injury to a child.



According to an arrest warrant first obtained by the Dallas Morning News, one of Hamilton's daughters said the 38-year-old threw a water bottle and a chair at her, later picking her up and carrying her into a bedroom where he held her head down with one hand and hit her in the legs with the other. He was booked and released on $35,000 bond.



Hamilton is divorced from the girl's mother. His ex-wife sought a protective order on behalf of her daughter earlier this month.



The former Texas Ranger saw large portions of his career sidetracked by alcohol and drug abuse problems.



