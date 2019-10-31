Andrew Lipovsky/NBC(NEW YORK) — One cup mistakenly left in a pivotal Game of Thrones scene launched a thousand memes but no explanations how it got there. Until Emilia Clarke cleared the air Wednesday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

While many suspected the coffee cup belonged to the Last Christmas actress, she declared her innocence, but not before playing, and losing, a hilarious round of “Box of Lies” with host Jimmy Fallon.

Eventually, Fallon grilled the actress on the infamous Starbucks coffee cup and even brought up allegations made against her in May by co-star Sophie Turner, who declared Clarke guilty.

While the coffee was situated next to Emilia during the scene, the 33-year-old revealed that a fellow co-star pulled her aside and drunkenly confessed to the deed.

“Here’s the truth: We had a party before the Emmys recently and Conleth [Hill] — who plays Varys — who’s sitting next to me in that scene — he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine,’” she dramatically revealed while staring wide-eyed at Fallon before insisting, “It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup! He said so!”

So why did it take Conleth so long to fess up? Clarke recounted, “He said, ‘I think it was, I am sorry, darling. I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.’ and I was like ‘What?’”

So, consider #CoffeeGate officially closed since you heard it straight from the Mother of Dragons. Your move, Master of Whisperers.

