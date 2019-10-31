SMITH COUNTY — A Troup woman was arrested and charged with theft of property from Azleway Children’s Services. According to our news partner KETK, Toni Marie Rambo, 54, has been accused of stealing almost $190,000 from Azleway, where she was employed as Director of Quality Control. She was charged with theft of property greater than $100,000 in value and less than $300,000. The 1st degree felony is an enhanced charged as she is accused of stealing from a non-profit agency. According to arrest documents, Rambo misappropriated $48,049 in 2015, $53,546 in 2016, $42,969 in 2017 and $26,437 in 2018. The thefts were discovered by a forensic accounting analysis.

When questioned in August of 2018 by Azleway administrators, Rambo admitted to misappropriating the money and was fired soon after. Rambo was arrested and released Monday after posting bail on a $300,000 bond. Azleway is a faith-based 501c3 non-profit that provides foster care and adoption services and substance abuse programs in Texas.