Today is Thursday October 31, 2019
“Ghostbusters”, tunes heard in “Beetlejuice”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” top YouTube’s Halloween playlist

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2019 at 8:06 am
Columbia Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Happy Halloween, all you monsters and ghouls! In honor of the world’s scariest holiday, YouTube has unveiled a list of the 31 songs whose daily global views peaked on October 31, 2018.  They include timeless and occasionally spooky tunes by quite a few veteran artists, and which have appeared on many movie soundtracks.

Topping the list is Ray Parker Jr.’s smash hit theme song to the 1984 film Ghostbusters, followed at #2 by the Michael Jackson classic “Thriller,” which was directed by Jon Landis. In third place is perhaps the quintessential Halloween song, Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s “Monster Mash,” heard in a host of movies and TV shows.

 

The #4 song is one-hit-wonder Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me,” which famously features guest vocals by Jackson. Further down in the top 10 of the tally is Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London” at #8 — which came to fame in part on the soundtrack to Martin Scorsese’s Paul Newman/Tom Cruise film The Color of Money. That one was about pool, not lycans, incidentally.

 

Harry Belafonte’s “Day O (Banana Boat Song)” — brought to a new audience by Tim Burton’s spooky comedy Beetlejuice — ranked #11. 

KC and The Sunshine Band’s “I’m Your Boogie Man” hit #16. That song was heard in a pivotal scene in the movie Watchmen.

And, naturally, “The Time Warp” from the camp classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show made the list. It’s #18. 

Here’s YouTube’s full list of the “31 Songs that Peak on Halloween”:

1. “Ghostbusters” — Ray Parker Jr.
2. “Thriller” — Michael Jackson
3. “Monster Mash” — Bobby Pickett
4. “Somebody’s Watching Me” — Rockwell
5. “I’m In Love with a Monster” — Fifth Harmony
6. “This Is Halloween” — Marilyn Manson
7. “Disturbia” — Rihanna
8. “Werewolves of London” — Warren Zevon
9. “A Nightmare on My Street” — DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
10. “Halloween” — John Carpenter
11. “Day O (Banana Boat Song)” — Harry Belafonte
12. “Witch Doctor” — Cartoons
13. “Dragula” — Rob Zombie
14. “Abracadabra” — Steve Miller Band
15. “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” — Blue Öyster Cult
16. “I’m Your Boogie Man” — KC and The Sunshine Band
17. “Halloween” — Kodak Black
18. “The Time Warp” — The Rocky Horror Picture Show
19. “Love Potion No. 9” — The Searchers
20. “Psycho Killer” — Talking Heads
21. “Heads Will Roll” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
22. “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” — Geto Boys
23. “Freaks Come Out at Night” — Whodini
24. “Every Day Is Halloween” — Ministry
25. “I Put a Spell on You” — Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
26. “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” — Bauhaus
27. “It’s Almost Halloween” — Panic! at the Disco
28. “Feed My Frankenstein” — Alice Cooper
29. “Runnin’ with the Devil” — Van Halen
30. “Last Caress” — Misfits
31. “Addams Groove” — MC Hammer

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

