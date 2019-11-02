EAST TEXAS — Seven confirmed cases and five possible cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified in the Northeast Texas region. The NET Health Disease Surveillance Division is working with organizers of the East Texas State Fair and local health officials to investigate any connections of these cases with attendance at the East Texas State Fair this year (September 20th – 29th). Anyone who attended the East Texas State Fair, and is showing symptoms, is urged to discuss Legionnaires’ disease with your health care provider immediately. Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease may include cough, high fever, weakness, muscle aches, headaches and shortness of breath.

While Legionnaires’ disease is not typically spread person to person, State Health Officials, event organizers, and Local Health Departments are investigating reports and working to identify a source. Legionnaires’ disease is caused by Legionella bacteria that can be spread through inhaled water droplets spread through the air. The disease is treated with antibiotics, and most people who get sick with this disease may need to be hospitalized but will fully recover. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 out of 10 people with Legionnaires’ disease will die from the infection.