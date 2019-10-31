TYLER — Tyler Police responded to an aggravated robbery at the Valero Pak-N-Sac on Paluxy St. Thursday morning. According to Tyler police 3 black males entered the store at 4:35 a.m. and ordered the clerk to empty the cash out of the register and safe. The store clerk said the men held him at gun point and after getting the money they left in a dark SUV that was parked next door. The suspects were wearing dark clothing, hoods and gloves.

The clerk was not injured during the robbery. Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.