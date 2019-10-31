TYLER – The Texas Department of Transportation is requesting public input on a proposed US 69 Jacksonville Relief Route. TxDOT will present proposed route alternatives for US 69 around the City of Jacksonville at a public scoping meeting from 5-7 p.m. November 14. The meeting will be held at the Norman Activity Center located on E Commerce Street in Jacksonville. The complete release is available by clicking the link below. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/054-2019.html