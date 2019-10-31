LONGVIEW — The Texas Workforce Commission in partnership with 28 local workforce development boards and the Texas Veterans Commission, will host veterans hiring fairs in 31 cities throughout Texas on Nov. 7. The 8th annual Hiring Red, White & You! Workforce Solutions East Texas will host the local hiring event in Longview at Maude Cobb Activity Center on Grand Blvd. from 9 AM – 1 PM. The event is veteran focused, but open to the public to attend. The event is designed to assist veterans, service members and their spouses as they seek their next career opportunity.