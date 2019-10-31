EDINBURG (AP) – Law enforcement from across South Texas gathered as a portion of a street in Edinburg was named for Moises Sanchez, a state trooper who died after being shot while investigating a vehicle collision. Sanchez’s wife and children were among those attending the unveiling of Trooper Moises Sanchez Boulevard on Wednesday. Sanchez’s son, Zachary Sanchez, said the family was comforted by the way his father’s death has brought people together. Moises Sanchez, who was 49, died in August after being shot in April in Edinburg. The man accused in his death has been charged with capital murder. At the ceremony, state Rep. Terry Canales presented Sanchez’s family with the flag that was flown over the Texas Capitol in his honor. Canales told Sanchez’s family: “He will never be forgotten.”