PALESTINE — The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for all of Lower Lake Road to the airport. Due to the repair of a water main, the Texas Commission on Environ-mental Quality (TCEQ) has required the water system for the City of Palestine, to alert customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Felipe Garcia with the city of Palestine at (903) 731-8483.