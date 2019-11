iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Miami 106, Atlanta 97 New Orleans 122, Denver 107 L.A. Clippers 103, San Antonio 97 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Calgary 6, Nashville 5 -- OT Montreal 5, Vegas 4 -- OT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE San Francisco 28, Arizona 25 TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Georgia Southern 24, Appalachian St. 21 Baylor 17, West Virginia 14 Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 10/31/19

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2019 at 5:33 am

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Miami 106, Atlanta 97

New Orleans 122, Denver 107

L.A. Clippers 103, San Antonio 97



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Calgary 6, Nashville 5 -- OT

Montreal 5, Vegas 4 -- OT



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25



TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia Southern 24, Appalachian St. 21

Baylor 17, West Virginia 14



Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back