Exxon Mobil Profit Falls as Oil and Gas Prices Decline

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2019 at 9:45 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil’s profits fell dramatically in the third quarter as the company was hurt by lower prices for crude oil and natural gas. The Texas oil giant reported $3.17 billion in profits in the third quarter Friday, down 49% from the same time last year. Total revenue was $65.05 billion, down 15% from the same time last year. Oil prices have suffered due to a prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China, which has raised concerns about a global economic slowdown. Natural gas prices have also been low as a glut of the fuel in the U.S. floods the market. Oil production rose 3% to 3.9 million barrels per day, driven primarily by growth in the Permian Basin. Production in the Permian was up 72% compared with the same time last year, the company said.

