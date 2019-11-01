DNY59/iStock(BOSTON) -- Actress Lori Loughlin pleaded not guilty Friday to new charges she faces in the college admissions case. In October, federal prosecutors slapped on a new charge, known as federal programs bribery, against Loughlin for her role in the nationwide scandal dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues." She was already charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also pleaded guilty to the new bribery charge in the case. Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, have asked the judge to waive their need to appear in court to be arraigned on the new charges later this month. They are both among 35 other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, who have been charged in the case. The new charge applies only to parents like Loughlin, best known for her role in the ABC sitcom Full House, who have opted to plead not guilty to the initial indictment. Parents who have already pleaded guilty or agreed to have been spared the additional charge. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lori Loughlin says she’s not guilty of new charges in Varsity Blues case

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2019 at 9:57 am

