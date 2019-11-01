Today is Friday November 01, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

E.TX Trainer Saves Life of Football Player

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2019 at 12:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MARSHALL — A junior high football player from Marshall collapsed during a game earlier this week. According to our news partner KETK, there were no signs of any heart condition in the player. Instantly, a fun night of football turned terrifying. MISD athletic trainer Anste Woods sprung into action, performing C.P.R. until E.M.S. arrived and transported him to the hospital. The school has not released the name of the athlete at this time, but does say he is back home in good spirits with his family.

E.TX Trainer Saves Life of Football Player

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2019 at 12:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MARSHALL — A junior high football player from Marshall collapsed during a game earlier this week. According to our news partner KETK, there were no signs of any heart condition in the player. Instantly, a fun night of football turned terrifying. MISD athletic trainer Anste Woods sprung into action, performing C.P.R. until E.M.S. arrived and transported him to the hospital. The school has not released the name of the athlete at this time, but does say he is back home in good spirits with his family.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement