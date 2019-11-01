MARSHALL — A junior high football player from Marshall collapsed during a game earlier this week. According to our news partner KETK, there were no signs of any heart condition in the player. Instantly, a fun night of football turned terrifying. MISD athletic trainer Anste Woods sprung into action, performing C.P.R. until E.M.S. arrived and transported him to the hospital. The school has not released the name of the athlete at this time, but does say he is back home in good spirits with his family.