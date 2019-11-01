TYLER — NET Health continues investigations for Legionella bacteria. The public health district emphasized on Friday that attendance at the 2019 East Texas State Fair does not mean that persons contracted Legionnaire’s Disease. The Legionella bacteria is only spread directly to a person who inhaled water droplets that contain the Legionella bacteria, and transmission of Legionnaire’s Disease does not occur person-to-person.

Initial tests showed appropriate chlorine levels were present in the water samples obtained and continue to review all elements of potential sources of exposure. Anyone who attended the East Texas State Fair in Tyler during September and has symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease is urged to discuss Legionnaires’ disease with your Dr. immediately. Most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not become sick but certain people are at increased risk for getting Legionnaires’ Disease including:

• Those age 50 or older

• Current or former smokers

• Those with chronic lung disease like emphysema or COPD

• Those with weakened immune systems due to disease or medication

The NET Health Disease Surveillance Division continues the joint investigation of identifying the source of the Legionella bacteria that was contracted by the seven confirmed local cases, and will continue to prevent illness, promote health, and protect our communities.