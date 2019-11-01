TYLER — UT Health East Texas Olympic Centers kicked off a food drive benefiting the East Texas Food Bank on Friday. The drive runs throughout the month of November. East Texas Food Bank donation barrels are located at Olympic Center locations across East Texas. UT Health encourages people to drop off canned or nonperishable food items at the Olympic Center locations. Also, any new member who donates 10 or more items will have their enrollment fees waived. This marks the 9th consecutive year the Olympic Centers have hosted the food drive. Last year, they raised more than 25 barrels of food.