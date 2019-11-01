Today is Friday November 01, 2019
ETBU Students Host Field Day for Community Children

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2019 at 1:08 pm
MARSHALL — Over 350 three and four-year old students from Marshall ISD we’re part of the 12th annual Washington Early Childhood Center Field Day. earlier this week. East Texas Baptist University Kinesiology Departments students led the ECC attendees,ranging from parachute play, and tricycle riding, to obstacle course running. Field Day is more than a one-day activity for ETBU students. Ahead of time, students spend time building lesson plans for the age range of children that attend the event. In addition, the students also practice teaching strategies, applying effective use of wording and body language to elementary students.

