Today is Friday November 01, 2019
New ‘Terminator’ baddie Gabriel Luna says he was all in for ‘Dark Fate’, before he was even in it

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2019 at 2:05 pm
Photo credit: Kerry Brown © 2018 SKYDANCE PRODUCTIONS AND PARAMOUNT PICTURES(NEW YORK) — Terminator: Dark Fate — technically, the sixth installment in the Terminator franchise though officially the only “canon” sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day — earned a strong $2.4 million during sneak previews Halloween night.  

What’s more, the movie is enjoying an Audience Score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 70% “fresh” rating from critics; this easily surpasses the last Terminator movie, the nearly franchise-ending 2015 Terminator: Genisys, which earned a 27% critics score and 53% from the audience.

The R-rated movie reunites original stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since  Dark Fate‘s producer/co-writer James Cameron’s T2.   Hamilton’s and Schwarzenegger’s characters team up with a human-robot hybrid, played by Mackenzie Davis, to save a young woman in the present from an advanced new Terminator from the future.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. veteran Gabriel Luna plays the cutting edge “Rev-9” assassin. For Terminator fans like him, just learning Hamilton would finally return to the franchise was reason enough to see the movie, he explains to ABC Audio.

“I [was]…looking at [Hamilton’s return] straight as…the fan that I’ve always been and I’m like, ‘Yes, dude! I want to see this movie!'” says Luna.  “Never, ever crossed my mind…that I’d be in it.”

Luna goes on: “The Rev-9 is a Terminator unit that has a lot of characteristics from Arnold’s T-800, but my endoskelton is kind of lighter, faster, stronger…But…I have a liquid metal exoskeleton, much like the T-1000 [in T2], which has the human mimicry technology and it can form those, ‘knives and stabbing weapons,'” the actor says, aping Arnold’s character’s line in that film.  

Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Deadpool‘s Tim Miller, is now playing.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

