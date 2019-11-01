WHITEHOUSE — Mayor Charles Parker announced Friday that Leslie Black will be the next city manger of Whitehouse. Black comes comes to Whitehouse from the Town of Sunnyvale, where she has served for eight years as the Interim Town Manager, Assistant Town Manager, and Town Secretary. Prior to Sunnyvale, Black served in the cities of Kaufman and Belton.

Black obtained her master’s degree in public administration from Columbus State University, and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Stephen F. Austin State University. Black will begin her duties on Dec. 2nd. An opportunity to meet the new City Manager will be held on Dec. 4th from 4pm – 6pm, at Montez Creekside Kitchen,on HWY 110 North in Whitehouse.