Posted/updated on: November 1, 2019 at 3:05 pm

ABCNews.com(GAMBRILLS, Md.) -- While many kids dressed up in costumes to go trick-or-treating Halloween night to see how much candy they could collect, one little boy decided to give some of his away.



The selfless trick-or-treater approached a house in Gambrills, Maryland, and was surprised to see an empty candy bowl sitting on the porch.



Instead of turning around and continuing on to the next house, he almost immediately reached into his own bag of candy, grabbed a few pieces and left them in the bowl for the next visitors.



The residents who saw the doorcam footage appreciated the boy’s generosity, posting the video to Facebook with the caption: “This has got to give hope to everyone that there are still amazing people in this world,” they wrote in the Facebook post of the video. “What a selfless act from this little guy! Kudos to his parents!!!”





