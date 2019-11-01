TYLER — Police detectives from Tyler P.D. have charged two 15-year-old black males in connection with 2 criminal investigations. One is from Dallas and the other is from Tyler. Authorities believe the suspects committed an Aggravated Robbery, where a 16-year-old was shot during a struggle over a gun that he was selling. This incident occurred in a parking lot on S. Broadway, on August 4. Investigators have also charged the 15-year-old juvenile from Dallas, for the Aggravated Robbery of a TJC student. She was held at gunpoint while police believe he stole her car from the parking lot of U.T. Health on October 14.

The suspect was brought back to Tyler from Dallas and is being detained in the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center. The car was reacquired on Friday in Dallas. Both suspects are in the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.