Today is Friday November 01, 2019
Texas Officer Who Shot at Dog but Killed Woman Resigns

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2019 at 4:12 pm
ARLINGTON (AP) – A Texas police officer who accidentally shot and killed a woman when he fired repeatedly at a dog charging at him has resigned. A statement from Arlington police says Officer Ravi Singh resigned Friday, concluding the department’s internal investigation of the Aug. 1 shooting death of Margarita Brooks. The findings of a criminal investigation will be presented to a grand jury. The officer and other emergency workers were sent to check on a woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area in the Fort Worth suburb. Body camera video showed the officer called out to the woman when a barking dog charged him. The officer backed away, drew his weapon and fired at the dog. The woman yelled out after the shots were fired. The dog – believed to be the woman’s – survived.

