TYLER — Tyler police responded to a wreck shortly after 7:30 Friday morning. The fatal crash that involved a motorcycle and mini-van, took place at the corner of Loop 323 and University Blvd. The driver of the bike was 28 year-old, Bruno Cunha. Cunha was transported to U.T. Health Hospital and pronounced dead. Cunha, who was a student at the University of Texas at Tyler, is from Brazil. Investigators are still examining crash scene information and witness accounts of what occurred. This case remains open pending further investigation.