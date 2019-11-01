LONGVIEW — A Longview man has been arrested for stabbing someone multiple times. According to our news partner KETK, Curtis Carl Walter, 62, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after police responded to calls on Mobberly Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been identified. Police determined that the stabbing occurred at another location and the victim walked to that area. Walter was located and arrested without incident. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is being held on a $35,000 bond. If convicted, Walter faces up to life in prison.