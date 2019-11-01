EL PASO (ABC/Staff) – Another Democrat has dropped out of the presidential race. Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke tweeted that he’s grateful to those who helped his campaign and he will help make sure whoever wins the Democratic nomination is successful. He says he’ll continue pressing for laws that will end what he calls the epidemic of gun violence and structural racism. O’Rourke was falling behind in fundraising as his poll numbers slipped. He says he doesn’t plan to run for another office now.