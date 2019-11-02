TYLER — Over the past week, Tyler firefighters have responded to eight separate fires in residential structures, caused by heating appliances, electrical wiring issues, and fireplace/chimney maintenance. According to a news release, five of these incidents occurred on Thursday and Friday, with at least three of these believed to be related to home heating and heating appliances. The Tyler Fire Department reminds citizens to take precautions as we enter the cooler months of the year. According to the United States Fire Administration, heating is the second leading cause of home fires in the United States. A few precautionary steps can help prevent these types of fires.

These steps include:

· Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from fireplaces, wood stoves, or portable heaters.

· Have your furnace and/or chimney inspected by a professional each year.

· Plug only one heat-producing appliance into an electrical outlet, and never use an extension cord for these types of appliances, including portable heaters.

· Make sure any portable heaters have an automatic shut-off switch, which turns it off if tipped over.

· Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

· Never use your oven to heat your home.

Officials say fire prevention is important, so make sure that you and your home are protected. In addition to a well-planned and practiced home escape plan, citizens should ensure that working smoke alarms are located on every level of the home, including inside and outside of sleeping areas. These smoke alarms should be tested each month to ensure that they remain operable. As we change our clocks this weekend, the Tyler Fire Department also reminds citizens to change replaceable batteries in all smoke alarms. For more information on fire/life safety and other risk reduction suggestions, contact the Tyler Fire Department at 903-535-0005.