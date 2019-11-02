Today is Saturday November 02, 2019
Texas Climber Dies in Fall in Washington State Mountains

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2019 at 4:37 pm
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a Texas man died in a climbing fall in Washington state’s Cascade Mountains. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rich Magnussen says 60-year-old Robert Colburn’s son reported Thursday night that Colburn had not returned to camp after climbing Aasgard Pass southwest of Leavenworth. Colburn was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday as he was descending Aasgard. Magnussen says a county mountain rescue team in a helicopter responded Friday and found Colburn at about 7,300-foot elevation. Colburn was pronounced dead at the scene. Rescue personnel said it appeared Colburn had slipped and fallen several hundred feet.

