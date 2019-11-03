LINDALE – The sponsors of the Lindale Veterans Memorial are asking for help in finding a company that can clean the monument. The granite memorial was egged Halloween night, according to the official Facebook page, and the stone has been stained by the eggs. Anyone with information about cleaning companies is urged to call 903-279-5612 or message the page through Facebook. According to our news partner KETK, anyone with any information about the vandals is urged to call Lindale police or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Go to https://www.facebook.com/LindaleVeteransMemorial/posts/2554528768113280 to view the Facebook page.