LONGVIEW – After two years of construction, Longview held a grand opening for its new Arboretum and Nature Center. According to our news partner KETK, the LANC grew out of a dream by the Gregg County Master Gardeners, with 26 acres in the heart of Longview chosen for the location. Phase 1 of the LANC master plan was completed with a grand opening held Saturday, featuring tours and activities. The park features cultivated forests, meadows, formal and informal gardens, waterways, and extensive walking trails. The arboretum event center is projected to be a multi-use teaching/event facility built in the near future. You can visit http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ for more information on the arboretum.