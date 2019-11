TYLER — TxDOT has issued its Tyler District roadwork schedule for the week of November 4. In Smith County, crews plan to continue rehab operations on SH 64E just west of Arp. In Gregg County, workers plan to conduct overlay operations on FM 2087 from Sabine St. to the railroad crossing. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/055-2019.html for a complete rundown on work around the district.