Trump legal team says they’re going to the Supreme Court over tax subpoena

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2019 at 10:14 am

dkfielding/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals declined to issue a preliminary injunction that would have allowed President Donald Trump to keep his tax returns shielded from a subpoena.



"The decision of the Second Circuit will be taken to the Supreme Court. The issue raised in this case go to the heart of our Republic. The constitutional issues are significant," Jay Sekulow, counsel to the president, said in a statement shortly



The president's team is attempting to shield his tax returns from the Manhattan District Attorney's office, which subpoenaed them as part of an investigation into "hush payments" to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.



Trump had argued he was immune from any criminal proceeding while in office. That argument was initially rejected by Judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York in early October.

