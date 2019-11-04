TYLER — Luxembourg’s Mandy Minella won the singles title at the RBC Pro Challenge in Tyler on Sunday. The 33-year old Minella outlasted Alexa Glatch of Newport Beach, California, 6-4, 6-4. Minella has 20 Grand Slam singles appearances and 20 Grand Slam doubles appearances and reached a career-high singles ranking of 66. The finalists competed on the final day at the Tyler Athletic and Swim Club. The match was broadcast live on Tennis Channel. Both players thanked the sponsors, attendees, and their hosts.