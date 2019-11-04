Today is Monday November 04, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

RBC Pro Challenge Singles Champion Crowned

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2019 at 11:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Luxembourg’s Mandy Minella won the singles title at the RBC Pro Challenge in Tyler on Sunday. The 33-year old Minella outlasted Alexa Glatch of Newport Beach, California, 6-4, 6-4. Minella has 20 Grand Slam singles appearances and 20 Grand Slam doubles appearances and reached a career-high singles ranking of 66. The finalists competed on the final day at the Tyler Athletic and Swim Club. The match was broadcast live on Tennis Channel. Both players thanked the sponsors, attendees, and their hosts.

RBC Pro Challenge Singles Champion Crowned

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2019 at 11:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Luxembourg’s Mandy Minella won the singles title at the RBC Pro Challenge in Tyler on Sunday. The 33-year old Minella outlasted Alexa Glatch of Newport Beach, California, 6-4, 6-4. Minella has 20 Grand Slam singles appearances and 20 Grand Slam doubles appearances and reached a career-high singles ranking of 66. The finalists competed on the final day at the Tyler Athletic and Swim Club. The match was broadcast live on Tennis Channel. Both players thanked the sponsors, attendees, and their hosts.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement