PADRE ISLAND (ABC/Staff) – In communities 2,000 miles apart, friends and strangers gathered over the weekend to remember a couple found murdered in Texas. James and Michelle Butler were road-tripping across America when their family lost track of them over two weeks ago. Buried in a sand dune on Padre Island, Texas, their bodies were found on Oct. 27th. “They were the greatest,” said Danielle Hueber, who organized a vigil in New Hampshire. “Michelle was a sweetheart and Toge was a comedian. And they’ll be greatly missed.” A separate vigil was held in Texas. Police are looking for suspects and a motive in the Butlers’ murders.