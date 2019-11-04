Today is Monday November 04, 2019
Lawyer: Accused Texas School Shooter Found Incompetent

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2019 at 3:51 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – An attorney says a teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school last year has been declared incompetent to stand trial by three experts. The determination means Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ trial will be delayed. It had been set to begin in February. Nick Poehl, one of Pagourtzis’ attorneys, said Monday a formal court order declaring him incompetent was expected later this week. Pagourtzis will be sent to a state mental health facility. He’ll be there for four to six months. Poehl says prosecutors will go along with the experts’ findings. A spokesman for the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the Santa Fe High School attack that also wounded 13 people.

